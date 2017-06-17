Saturday, June 17

From the Revolution: “You Say You Want a Revolution” exhibition. Lithograph by Milton Glaser

The exhibition Revolution: “You Say You Want a Revolution” begins today at the Museum of Fine Arts, offering audio-visual glimpses of life in the late ’60s, from swinging London, to political demonstrations in Paris to the summer of love in San Francisco to the Woodstock festival to Montreal’s own Expo 67. And while you’re there, check out Jean-Paul Gaulthier’s collection of wedding fashion, Love Is Love. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m., $23/$15 under 31

Spend the afternoon at this weekend’s Folk Fest on the Canal, featuring performances by Sarah Harmer, John Jacob Magistery, Filly & the Flops, Ian Kelly, Beyond the Pale and plenty more on three stages. Corner Pitt & St-Patrick, 2–10 p.m., free

Suoni per il Popolo teams up with Never Apart to present Intermission, a showcase of experimental electronic music emanating from Never Apart’s (empty) backyard pool with performances by Jen Reimer & Max Stein, YlangYlang, Saccharine, Mich Cota, Best Fern, Desert Bloom and more. 7049 St-Urbain, 3–9 p.m., free before 4 p.m., $10 after

Join Montreal pop and R&B singer Michael Perry as he launches his debut album (following two earlier EPs) Underwear Model with a performance at LGBTQ community space l’Astérisk, with special guests the Firing Squad. 1575 Amherst, 6:45 p.m., free

Passovah brings a summery set of musicians to Fringe Park for the first of a two-day takeover with an intimate set of shows featuring Loon, Napster Vertigo and East Coast kids Motherhood. Corner St-Laurent and Rachel, 7–10 p.m., free

Montreal dream pop band Bodywash play l’Escogriffe with Toronto’s Hot Garbage and Kaleidoscope Horse and fellow locals Blank Bullets. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

