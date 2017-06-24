Saturday, June 24

Bonne St-Jean everyone! (Note to the clueless: It’s a national holiday, so lots of shit will be closed this afternoon.)

Celebrate St-Jean at the Village Au Pied du Courant, where folk/zydeco/rock ensemble le Winston Band will perform, the Mess Around DJs will spin their signature vintage R&B and soul and Midnight Poutine at Burning and Boréale, Boldwin and Dispatch coffee will provide the food and drink. (Note: vendors are cash-only; there’s an ATM on-site.) 2100 Notre-Dame E., 3 p.m.–12 a.m., free entry

Montreal based art & lit mag Words and Colour hosts a Summer Reading Series at Cagibi, featuring poetry and prose inspired by specific works of art, with performers including Nailah King, Lily Chang, Oumy Dembele, Tristen Sutherland and Taisha Cayard. 5490 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Casa Del Popolo hosts the third edition of Zip! Sax!, an experimental music series featuring intersections of saxophones and electronic sounds, with tonight’s show featuring Kaie Kellough & Jason Sharp plus Hamilton’s Eschaton and locals Burning Bummer (Tamara Filyavich and Alex Pelchat with guests). 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

Boston indie darlings The Solars take the stage at Divan Orange with local dream pop six-piece Mr.Walter and soulful singer Sara-Danielle. 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Boiler Room events return to Montreal for the first time in over a year, presenting a set by hometown boy Jacques Greene, still pretty fresh from the release of his Feel Infinite record. He’ll be backed by Deadboy, Kris Guilty, M.Bootyspoon and the Fitness & Pony. Request an invite here or make it the soundtrack to your house party via the stream, here. 10 p.m.

