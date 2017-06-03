Saturday, June 3

Painting by André Ethier

NDG Bike depot Recycle Cycle teams up with Bofinger BBQ Smokehouse for today’s Bike BBQ, with mechanics on site to answer all your bike-related questions, plus live music by Kolas Experiment and Victoria Guitar Quartet. 5501 de Maisonneuve W., 12–6 p.m., free

Celebrating 20 years in the neighbourhood, Ubisoft Montreal hosts a Mile End block party called l’Été Mile End with new murals around the hood, performances from Random Recipe, Fwonte, la Bronze and more, games, food trucks and plenty more fun. Corner St-Viateur and St-Laurent, 12–11 p.m., free

The latest vernissage at Galerie Projet Pangée combines the surreal, globular visions of Toronto painter André Ethier with the sensual sculptural work of Montrealer Jasmine Reimer, and runs until July 22. 372 Ste-Catherine W., #412, 3-6 p.m., free

Conundrum Press hold its Spring catalogue launch at Drawn & Quarterly. Hosted by award-winning illustrator and graphic novelist Meags Fitzgerald, the event previews upcoming titles with presentations by David Collier, Lorina Mapa and James Cadelli. 211 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

As part of this year’s Fringe Fest, the MainLine Theatre hosts the third annual Quebec Air Guitar Championships tonight, featuring a line-up of performers vying for a spot in this summer’s national championship round in Toronto, then on to world domination in Finland. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Scottish rock stylists Franz Ferdinand play a rare show at Metropolis with openers Omni. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $46/$50

