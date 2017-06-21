Sessions 375 celebrates Montreal with four free music experiences

As music fans wander the grounds of the city’s major festival this summer and fall, they’ll be treated to what are promised to be “uniquely Montreal experience(s) … with participatory, artistic and multidisciplinary activities” as part of the city’s 375th anniversary celebrations. Free events will be going down at the Jazz Festival (in Place des Festivals and Metropolis), at block parties presented by Osheaga and îleSoniq (at the Van Horne overpass and Peel Bassin, respectively) and at POP Montreal (on the roof of the Rialto Theatre, a first for the historic Mile End structure).

Sessions 375 spokesperson Nicolas Ouellet describes the concept as one that “speaks to audiences of all ages, ” allowing them “to discover artists from a number of different fields, some very well-known and some more underground, a great way to really feel the wide range of the best sensations Montreal has to offer.”

Sessions 375 will get its festival season debut next week on day one of the Jazz Fest. Among the activities on Wednesday, June 28, Montreal rock bands the Franklin Electric and Plants and Animals will play an outdoor show in the Place des Festivals, and (also free of charge) Kannibalen Records will take over Metropolis with electronic dance music by Black Tiger Sex Machine, Apashe and Karluy Klub.

The full line-up for Sessions 375 at the Jazz Fest will be announced on June 22. Stay tuned for more information about the series’ events to come at the other 2017 festivals. ■