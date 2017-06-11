Sunday, June 11

Peter sellers in The Pink Panther

Haul the tyke in your life to kids’ day at Drawn & Quarterly, with award-winning illustrator Elise Gravel. Launching her latest book, If Found… Please Return to Elise Gravel, the author is running a Make Your Own Sketchbook workshop. Read our review here. 211 Bernard W., 10 a.m – 1 p.m., free

Get a head start on next weekend’s Folk Fest on the Canal with FringeFolk, a special free afternoon folk show at Fringe Park with performances from Sarah Segal Lazar, Caribou Stew, Ada Lea and more. Fringe Park, corner St-Laurent & Rachel, 4–9 p.m., free

Head to the Village au Pied-du-Courant at the foot of the Cartier bridge for an under-the-stars film screening of the 1963 caper classic The Pink Panther starring Peter Sellers and Claudia Cardinale and featuring a famous score from lounge king Henry Mancini. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 9 p.m., free

Check out the Grand Prix edition of Apt. 200’s Vivement Dimanche, with DJs Da-P, Planet Giza and Kazz. 3643 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

Local indie web radio station n10.as takes over Mural Fest’s upstairs Art Pub with a party hosted by Coach Vic and Joe Toner, featuring tunes from Tender Grooves and Obsolète Collective. 3523A St-Laurent, 11 p.m., $5

