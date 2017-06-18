Sunday, June 18

Frankie Awards at the Fringe Fest.

Commemorate the end of the season in peak Montreal style with the Tam-Tam’s Summer Solstice celebration under the Monument to Sir George-Étienne Cartier at the foot Mount-Royal Park. Today’s sunset is at 8:46 p.m., though officially it isn’t summer until the 21st. Mount-Royal Park, 12 p.m., free

Just for Laughs presents Overflowing With Laughter: A Benefit for Quebec Flood Relief featuring stand-up sets by Letterkenny’s K. Trevor Wilson, Mike Paterson, Abdul Butt, David Acer, Kate Davis and Derek Séguin (who also organized the event). Holiday Inn Pointe Claire (6700 Transcanadienne), 8 p.m., $40/$150 VIP

The Suoni per il Popolo festival has put together a bill of blistering Canadian contemporary punk rock, with Halifax’s Booji Boys, Toronto’s Vanilla Poppers and Plasmalab and Montreal’s Remwar. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $8/$10

It’s the last day of the Fringe Festival, presenting a final opportunity to take in loads of shows (see our latest batch of reviews for show recommendations), as well as a chance to see this year’s best performers and creators awarded at the Frankie Awards ceremony and festival closing party. Frankie/closing party at Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), 11 p.m., free

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.