Sunday, June 25

Never Apart

Mile Ex cultural space Never Apart celebrates their two-year anniversary with a pool party and one more chance to see their stellar spring exhibition featuring works by Kent Monkman, Dayna Danger, Scott Pilgrim and more. Tunes courtesy of Dickey Doo (livestreamed on n10.as radio) and snacks from Cafeden Restaurant. 7049 St-Urbain, 3–9 p.m., $10

Mothlight presents ethereal no-wave project Cindy Lee (headed by ex-Women singer and guitarist Patrick Flegel) at Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Kristian North and DJ Iridaceae. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $8/$10 after 10 p.m.

The fourth edition of Musique Non Stop features some heavy hitters from the local scene, namely Beaver Sheppard, Copcar Bonfire and Blasted. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

New Jersey’s the Big Drops bring their mixed bag of indie rock ’n’ roll and dream pop to Divan Orange, topping a bill that also features Young Legs, Sweet Roger and the Fuzzy Undertones. 4234 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

Remember the Jacques Cartier Bridge illumination ceremony back in May? Well if you missed it, there’s an encore presentation happening tonight, supposedly “by popular demand” (but really because Mayor Coderre was pissed about the protests last time). Various vantage points, 10:30 p.m., free

