Sunday, June 4

Photo by Vélo Québec

Vélo Québec’s annual island-wide bike trip Tour de l’Isle takes place today, drawing tens of thousands of cyclists to explore the city through 28, 50 or 100 km route options. Join up at the Mont-Royal park departure point, or cheer the cyclists on along the route. Departing from Parc and Mont-Royal between 9–10 a.m., $30–$73

St-Henri’s Bar de Courcelle hosts the first edition of the Saint-Henri Record Fair, with vinyl vendors including Ruby Jane and BBAM Gallery, with DJs from Vinyl Love, ZigZag Collective and more, with a special cocktail menu from which profits will be donated to Mission Bon Accueil. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 12–6 p.m., free

Head to the Darling Foundry for an OFFTA performance-installation of This Time Will Be Different, a critical look at Canada’s “reconciliation industry” by choreographer Lara Kramer (Ojie-Crie) and performance artist Emilie Monnet (Anishinabe-Algonquine) as part of Onishka Productions’ Indigenous Contemporary Scene series. Stick around afterwards for a conversation between the artists and special guests. 745 Ottawa, 6 p.m., $15–$23

Catch the final performance of choreographer Daina Ashbee’s Pour, a dance show being performed at la Chapelle as part of the Festival TransAmérique after a short run of shows at the same venue last fall. 3700 St-Dominique, 9 p.m., $30/$27 seniors/$25 students

New Jersey indie rockers Forth Wanderers are playing le Ritz with Philly alt-folk artist Shannon Moser and Montreal-based act Fog Lake. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

Want to watch episode five of the new Twin Peaks season in a strangely appropriate alt-diner setting? Nouveau Palais is screening the show, and serving theme cocktails and cherry pie. 281 Bernard, 10 p.m., free entry

