Corridor, Supermercado (Michel)

Restless, corroded post-rock that unlike most dour entries in the genre comes with a relatively sunny disposition and deeply imbedded hooks. The result is something that completely subverts expectations from the opening riff and feels unsatisfied with simply being a stiff genre exercise, although these locals prove they can do that, too. An unexpected highlight is the album closer, which could’ve fooled me into believing it was a lost recording by an unknown Québécois Byrds equivalent.

7.5/10

Trial Track: “L’Histoire Populaire de Jonathan Cadeau”