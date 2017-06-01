Thursday, June 1

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Cinéma Cineplex Forum will be hosting a free listening party featuring the new “flowing” remix in Dolby Atmos by Giles Martin. 2313 Ste-Catherine W., 4:30 p.m., free

At the foot of the Jacques-Cartier bridge, the sandy oasis that is the Village au Pied-du-Courant has its opening party today featuring the Goods Soundsystem. The zone features an elevated fireworks viewing deck, ping-pong table, food trucks and more. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 5–11 p.m., free

Choreographer Frédérick Gravel’s rock/dance and drama mash-up Some Hope for the Bastards has its first of two shows tonight as part of the Festival TransAmériques. Monument National (1182 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $34–$50

As part of the Suoni per il Popolo festival, Saltland (aka cellist/composer Rebecca Foon) play Casa del Popolo with viola player Geneviève Heistek opening. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$13

Local art-pop duo She-Devils launch their self-titled debut LP with a show at le Ritz tonight, with openers Family Band and Solar Apex. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $8/$10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.