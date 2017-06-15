Thursday, June 15

The House of Dust by Alison Knowles

Griffintownâ€™s Darling Foundry hosts a vernissage for their summer exhibition The House of Dust by Alison Knowlesâ€”a curated collection of reinterpretations of Knowlesâ€™ groundbreaking 1969 computer-assisted poetic score and installation series presented at the time in Chelsea and CalArts. Two 1960â€™s-era scores by Knowles will be performed during the vernissage. Donâ€™t forget to check out the foundryâ€™s outdoor Place Publique featuring emerging Montreal artist Antoine Caronâ€™s work UnitÃ© dâ€™habitation, a fresh take on Le Corbusierâ€™s Machine for Living. 745 Ottawa, 5â€“10 p.m., free

The Festival du nouveau cinÃ©ma presents the Canadian premiere of Manifesto, a series of 13 vignettes starring Cate Blanchett and incorporating manifestos from 20th century art movements, directed by visual artist Julian Rosefeldt. CinÃ©ma du Parc (3575 Parc), 7 p.m., $12.50

Donâ€™t miss celebrated young Montreal essayist (freshly returned after a spending a decade or so in New York) Durga Chew-Bose as she launches her collection Too Much and Not the Mood at Drawn & Quarterly, where she and fellow author Haley Mlotek will lead a conversation about identity and culture. 211 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

British post-dubstep duo Mount Kimbie (Warp Records, doncha know) bring their distinctive beats to the Fairmount tonight, with openers Sporting Life and Tirzah. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $18.50, all ages

Montreal post-punk duo Morthouse launch their debut album Dystonia â€” produced by Essaie Pasâ€™s Pierre Guerineau â€” with a show at lâ€™Escogriffe, featuring openers Technical Kidman and Security MTL. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

