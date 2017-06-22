Thursday, June 22

Tears for Fears

The MAC holds a festive turn-of-season Nocturne giving you a chance to catch the museum’s summer exhibitions including a retrospective of Expo 67, renowned international artist Olafur Eliasson and more, plus music from DJs Gayance, FigXFalz and TUPI Collective. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–2 a.m., $15/free for MACarte holders

Mile End vintage purveyors Citizen Vintage celebrates the opening of their brand-new second location in the heart of the Plateau with an opening party featuring artworks from Alice Zhang (SpiltMilk), special surprises and tunes from Radiant Baby, Awwful and DJ Bellhoox. 4059 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m., free

Tears for Fears, the band behind a pile of 1980’s pop classics — “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” are primary among them, with songs like “Pale Shelter” and “Mad World” ranking among their lower key, cooler hits — are playing Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier tonight. Their North American tour comes a year after they started performing again for the first time in a decade; note that the band hasn’t released new music since 2004, so this will almost certainly be a greatest hits show. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $73.25–$139.75

Montreal keyboardist/producer Anomalie is releasing a new EP called Métropole via Lowtemp Records tomorrow, and tonight he’s performing with a four-piece live band to celebrate. The launch show will also feature Rob Araujo and the Voyage Funktastique crew. Phi Centre (407 St-Pierre), 9 p.m., $12/$15

In the lead-up to the September release of their fourth album MAXIMUM, Montreal post-punk band Pachyderm are previewing the new material and raising funds for the vinyl pressing at tonight’s Divan Orange show. 4234 St-Laurent, sets at 10:15 p.m. and 11 p.m., $10

