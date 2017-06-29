Thursday, June 29

Black LeGary

As part of this year’s MTL375-related curatorial project One Million Horizons, installation artist Pascal Dufaux presents his work Réflexions Scopiques, featuring a mobile-like hanging structure of mirrors, cameras, glass fragments and screens, allowing visitors to consider their fragmented reflections via both analogue and digital mediums in a “labyrinth of vanities” appropriate to our image-obsessed world. Centre Culturel de Notre Dâme de Grace (6400 Monkland), 5–8 p.m., free, work on display until Sept 3.

Good Vibe People hosts the June edition of the monthly art party ArtJam, featuring projections, art and installations by Ariane Côté, Sroy, Catherine Lavoie and more, plus tattoos by Sabootattoos, live music from the Friendly Frogs Freak Show, Lex Roy (who will be launching a new album) and Shackles. Nomad Nation (129 Van Horne), 8 p.m., free before 9 p.m., $7 after

Head to Turbo Haüs for the Brunch Club’s live taping of their special audio series for Sirium XM, with tonight’s edition (the last one of the season) featuring Montreal comics Nancy Webb and James Watts. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $10

Instead of going to see Nickelback tonight, you could check out local alt-prog/punk band Black LeGary with USA Out of Vietnam (feat. Cult MTL columnist Johnson Cummins). 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $8/$10

Performances by Montreal-based artist AfrotroniX are known for combining electro DJs, live instruments, dance and digital art — check out his new album NomadiX and our interview with him here. Tonight is the night to check it out, as he and his crew are playing an outdoor show as part of the Jazz Fest. Hyundai stage (Clark and de Montigny), 10 p.m., free

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.