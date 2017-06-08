Thursday, June 8

Film still from A Plastic Ocean

Downtown art complex the Belgo Building holds the fourth edition of Soirée Belgo, featuring over a dozen galleries and artist-run centres participating in a summery and festive evening of exhibitions and performances from Galerie Hugues Charbonneau, Projet Pangée, Visual Voice, SBC Gallery and lots more. 372 Ste-Catherine, 5–10 p.m., free

Canada’s Plastic Oceans Foundation hosts a World Oceans Day plastic-free fair and a free documentary screening of A Plastic Ocean at Concordia University, followed by a panel featuring sustainability researcher Dr. Peter Stoett, NousRire co-founder Adam Taschereau and deputy Green Party leader Daniel Green. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 6 p.m., free

The fourth edition of Mural Fest kicks off with a bang today, with St-Laurent Boulevard entering sidewalk sale mode and special Mural activities including the opening of Parc Portugal’s Enchanted Forest with DJs Devo B, soclose and Vinyl Love (St-Laurent & Marie-Anne, 6–11 p.m., free), the local gallery focused FAM Art Fair at Marché Bonsecours (350 St-Paul E., 8–10 p.m., free) and a big free opening concert with performances by Post Malone, the Posterz, GrandBuda, Ryan Playground and Mike Shabb (3257 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., free)

Safia Nolin, Alaclair Ensemble, Pierre Kwenders, Dumas, Yann Perreau, le Couleur, KNLO and many more bands and solo artists from these parts, from France and others corners of the French-speaking and -singing world will be playing the 29th annual FrancoFolies festival, which begins today and runs through June 18 in the Quartier des Spectacles. See our festival highlights here.

Montreal new wave femme punks Rose Bush headlines a show at Brasserie Beaubien with openers Zouz (MTL) and Fredericton’s hooky-heavy indie pop five-piece David in the Dark. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $6/PWYC

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.