Tuesday, June 13

Blue Mushroom Sirkus Psyshow. Photo by Frank Lam.

Espace POP hosts a sneak-peek at ShazamFest ahead of the Barnston West festival’s 12th edition, happening July 13-16. This preview will feature the Mighty Leviticus of the Blue Mushroom Sirkus Psyshow (circus), Chérie Coquette (burlesque), Clay and Friends (music), the Firing Squad (music) and DJ Da Joint Doctor. Bonus: free Beau’s beers and free bites from Boulangerie Quivit. 5587 Parc, 5–9 p.m., $5 suggested donation

Atelier New Regime teams up with Mural Fest to host an outdoor party with music from High Classified, Tommy Kruise, Da-P, No Kliché and more. 3527 St-Laurent, 6–10 p.m., 3523A St-Laurent after 11 p.m., $10

Mike Carrozza’s biweekly comedy showcase Figure It Out has a special guest host this week at ComedyWorks: DJ Mausner will host a lineup of local comedic talent including Alex Brown, Rachel Gendron, Scott Andrew Carter, Nancy Webb, Iain MacNeil and more. 1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $5

The SAT presents a one-night only multimedia performance of Lumens, created by Montreal’s Video Phase collective featuring electronic music, ‘aquatic percussion,’ video projections and video-game style interactive visuals. 1201 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $15–$25

The Suoni per il Popolo festival presents Ah-Mer-Ah-Suh, the musical moniker of interdisciplinary artist (and black trans woman) Star Amerasu. Hear her boss “cosmic electronic pop” at Casa del Popolo, where she’ll be playing with fellow Oakland artist Jasmine Infiniti and Montreal’s Lonely Boa. 4873 St-Laurent, doors 9 p.m., $10

On a rocker from the aughts, electro-funk-o-nauts !!! (chk chk chk) are back, playing le Ritz with local openers Wake Island and Radiant Baby. Be ready to bust moves. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $18/$20

