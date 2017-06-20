Tuesday, June 20

Dracula A. D. 1972

Local horror screening series Vault of Horror hosts a screening at Psychic City of the groovy 1972 film Dracula A. D. 1972 starring Christopher Lee as Dracula, Peter Cushing as Professor Van Helsing Jr., and a lot of swinging London hippies. Secret location, 8 p.m., PWYC

Music for Mosul Refugee Relief is a fundraiser at Casa featuring improvisation and traditional Iraqi, Kurdish and Turkish songs played on oud, tanbur and ney by solo musician Rob Simms. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., by donation

It’ll be a heavy night at Brasserie Beaubien with a special crossover set with Black Givre and Wapstan, plus Japanese-American percussionist Tatsuya Nakatani performing with double bassist Nicolas Caloia, experimental drone rock from thisquietarmy and duo Garura. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

Though they’re unrelated to the David Lynch TV show, pop-twinged Chicago garage rockers Twin Peaks will take the stage tonight at Bar le Ritz PDB with local openers Penny Diving and Wizaard. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $18/$15 in advance

