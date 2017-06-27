Tuesday, June 27

Big Thief. Photo by Shervin Lainez

A brand-new edition of Studio Béluga’s Art-Up series at Théàtre Ste-Catherine opens tonight with a vernissage for the exhibition Cal[le] verre2 terre by multidisciplinary artist Öfio, who’s created a large mural inside the space along with installed works inspired by the natural world. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 5–7 p.m., free

The Gay Village’s annual outdoor art market MTL en Arts, now in its 18th year, launches today with a live-painting musical chairs-style benefit event where 18 artists including Sophie Wilkins, Mos Geez, Mephisto, Rupert Bottenberg and more will join their styles together to create totally unique new works that will be available to purchase via a silent auction during the soirée that will also feature culinary delights from Mexican chef Arturo Ayala and tunes from Tupi Collective. 200 Amherst, 5–9 p.m., $20 includes 2 drinks & food

Temporary Little Italy arts venue Espace des Mêmes hosts Bravo 2000, a dance party with a focus on music from the late 90’s–early 00’s with karaoke and DJ sets from chck nc and Pete Pételle plus a photobooth from multidisciplinary arts collective Pénélope et Chloë and a ‘White Trash Phénomène’ live art installation from les rézozocios. 6464 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., price unlisted

Check out up and coming NYC indie synth-pop artist Elliot Moss at l’Escogriffe, with soul-pop band Frances Cone. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15/$18.50

Le Ritz hosts a three-fer of American indie rock/ dream pop/ post-punk bands Big Thief and Twain (both from Brooklyn) and Omaha’s See Through Dresses. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $13/$15

