Tuesday, June 6

The CCA presents Intersections vol. 5, a panel exploring how artificial intelligence and the digital takeover is transforming businesses in what some call “the fourth industrial revolution.” The event will begin and end with a cocktail, buffet, networking session and “experience zone” in the CCA’s Shaughnessy House. 1920 Baile, 5–9 p.m., $25 advance/$15 students

Underground rap mainstay Brother Ali returns to Montreal on the Own Light Tour, with opener Sa-Roc — a Rhymesayers-signed female MC — and local support TBA. Le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $25/$20 students/$65 VIP

Formerly local comedy duo Ladies & Gentlemen (Daniel Carin and Chris Sandiford) have recently made the leap to Toronto, but are saying “Smell ya later” to Montreal tonight with the very last edition of The Ladies & Gentlemen Comedy Show at NDG’s Cafe Shäika, where they’ll be sent off by friends and stage-mates like Tranna Wintour, Alain Mercieca, Steve Patrick Adams, Bianca Yates, Mariam Khan, Jacob Greco, Mike Carrozza, Shawn Stenhouse and more. 5526 Sherbrooke W., 9 p.m., free

An OFFTA double feature at Monument-National features Montreal duo les Sabines with the third part of their video-based installation La vie en reel, followed by performance artist Freya Björg Olafson’s work CPA (Consistent Partial Attention) examining life in our screen-heavy world. 1182 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15–$23

Los Angeles harmonic dream-pop band Girlpool lands at Bar le Ritz PDB to promote their acclaimed sophomore LP Powerplant with openers Ian Sweet and Lala Lala. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $18/$15 in advance

