Wednesday, June 21

Fashioning Expo 67

The McCord Museum hosts a 1960s-inspired Apéro this evening featuring the current Fashioning Expo 67 exhibition in collaboration with local indie label Betina Lou. Show up in your best ’60s style and be rewarded with a free drink, plus get a chance to win a $500 gift card from Betina Lou. 690 Sherbrooke W., 5–9 p.m., $9.50

Berlin-based Gen-Z indie mag SOFA magazine hosts a “teen dream solstice party” for the launch of their second issue, which has a Cyberlove theme. The event promises artist talks by GIF filmmaker Jade Fraser and “Young, Black & Online” artist Monica Rekas plus art installations, performances and DJ sets from DreamTeens, Jasamine White-Gluz (No Joy) and Jodi Heartz, Odile Myrtil and Daouda Ka. Artgang (6524 St-Hubert), 7 p.m., $20/$16 in advance

Join the Brunch Club crew for the launch party of Experts, a new podcast on women in the comedy scene, by Alex Brown and DJ Mausner. Performing at the launch will be Dough Girls, Amanda McQueen, Maxine Segalowitz, Nancy Webb, Lar Vi and Martha Graham, among others. La Vitrola (4602 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., $5/PWYC

Celebrate the closing of this year’s edition of Printemps Numérique with a Solstice party at the SAT featuring music from Moonshine, Eman & Vlooper x KNLO, Ohm Hourani & Dominique Fils-Aimé and more, with interactive dance and visual performances as well. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15/$10 students

Post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars — still touring in the wake of the 2016 release of their latest album, Prey (their fourth LP and first release after a decade-long recording hiatus) — are playing le Ritz tonight with openers Bateau Noir and JUNO. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $15/$18

