Wednesday, June 28

The Inferno

It’s day one of the Jazz Fest, and tonight’s big draw is an impressive line-up of Montreal acts. In conjunction with the city’s 375th anniversary celebrations, the Jazz Fest edition of Sessions 375 presents the Franklin Electric, Plants and Animals, Milk & Bone, Half Moon Run, the Urban Science Brass Band and Coeur de Pirate, all playing at Place des Festivals (Rio Tinto and TD stages, 5–11 p.m., free), as well as a takeover of Metropolis by electronic dance music label Kannibalen Records, with Black Tiger Sex Machine, Apashe and Karluy Klub (59 Ste-Catherine E., 11:59 p.m., also free). This is the first of four Sessions 375 events — see more details about that here. For Jazz Fest recommendations for the duration of the festival, see our jazz and hip hop/pop round-ups here and here.

Montreal folk-pop artist Tamara Sandor launches her new record Leaving Kind at le Ritz, with openers Li’l Andy and Alexia Avina. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $9/$12

From Denton, Texas, experimental indie artist William Austin Clay will be throwing down at Brasserie Beaubien, topping a bill that also features local vibes-ey pop band Brave Radar and poor man’s David Bowie (in a good way) Rakam. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $6/PWYC

As part of outdoor art fest MTL en Arts going on now in the Gay Village, Under Pressure’s live art throwdown series Beaux Dégâts hosts a special edition on the Club Unity terrasse, hosted by Ella Grave and DJ Construct and featuring six teams of artists (including Peter Farmer, Mono Sourcil, MC Baldassari and more) going head to head against the clock to produce original paintings for audience votes via empty beer cans. 1171 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $5

Montreal digital arts festival Elektra takes over Usine-C this week with a number of thought provoking immersive and interactive installations and performances including Louis-Philippe Demers and Bill Vorn’s must-see robotic body takeover performance the Inferno, plus works by Adam Basanta, Yan Breuleux and Alain Thibault, Japan’s Norimichi Hirakawa and Korea’s Junbong Song, Jaehyuck Bae and YoungKak Cho. 1345 Lalonde, 9 p.m.–1 a.m., $25/$20 students, continues Thursday

