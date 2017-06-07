Wednesday, June 7

Paintings by Scal and Pol

Mile End’s Galerie du Viaduc hosts a vernissage of paintings by local tattoo artists Scal and Pol of Petite-Patrie tat shop Pol Tattoo. 5806 St-Laurent, 6:30–9 p.m., free

Suoni Per Il Popolo teams up with Distortion Psychfest to present a psych rock and pop-fuelled night at Casa del Popolo headlined by Baltimore’s 80s kraut and afrobeat-influenced Horse Lords with support from Montreal’s Phern and Corridor. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $9–$12

Montreal’s indie theatre and comedy communities are rallying around downtown venue Théàtre Ste-Catherine, which was the victim of two recent major robberies. Help the theatre recover AND have a roaring good time at tonight’s special fundraising performance of Broadway sendup Jesus Christ Superband at Bar Le Ritz PDB, starring Sandi Armstrong as Jesus Christ, Paul Naiman as King Herod, Ngabo as Judas Iscariot and Warren Spicer as Mary Magdalene, plus a live band and visuals by Frances Adair McKenzie. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., PWYC, $25 suggested. You can also donate to a GoFundMe campaign here.

Toronto experimental folk duo Anamai drops by l’Esco in support of their new album What Mountain, with Montrealers Petra Glynt and Best Fern rounding out the lineup. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10/$7 in advance

Montreal R&B artist Fredy V pays homage to Prince on what would’ve been the music legend’s 59th birthday. Special guests are Ayaan Mahdi, Wayne Tennant, Meryem Sacci and DJ Professor Groove. 2109 Bleury, doors 9 p.m., $7 before 10 p.m./$10

Get a head start on this year’s edition of Mural Fest with tonight’s Mural soft kickoff All Good party with DJ Kris Guilty and Gene Tellem. 3523A St-Laurent, 11 p.m., $5

