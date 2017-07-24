Doldrums, Esc (independent)

A strange and beautiful sonic odyssey awaits idling antennas. Doldrums’ sixth recording features an ambient, textured and cerebral musical palette that’s equally organic and synthetic. These rich tapestries combine with haunting vocals and almost drone-type soundscapes in songs that are very much beat-oriented. The emotions are sometimes on the eerie side, very theatrical, with visceral deliveries. Techno meets industrial and witchhouse elements — truly artistic! This is definitely the Montrealer’s best effort yet.

8/10

Trial Track: “SWIM”