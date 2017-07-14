Friday, July 14

AIM Electronic Music Festival

A little under an hour outside of Montreal, the three-day AIM Electronic Music Festival promises an outdoor rave/camping experience, today through Sunday. Among the loads DJs on-board are the U.K.’s Simon Patterson and Nic Fanciulli and familiar faces from the local scene like Ponsolo and Nathan Burns. Parc Carillon (Saint-André-d’Argenteuil), $110 for 3 days/$100 two days/$30 Friday/$40 Sunday

Join artist and curator Sundus Abdul Hadi in a discussion with L.A.-based guest artist Susu Attar as part of this week’s group exhibition Take Care of Yourself, organized by We Are the Medium and featuring works from 28 artists from diverse cultural backgrounds. The exhibition explores the intersections of self-care alongside the ongoing struggles for human rights and well-being. 3845 St-Laurent, 5–7 p.m., free

Electronic music fest Mutek (which is happening late in the season this year, in August) hosts a free outdoor dance party at the Village Au Pied-du-Courant beach, at the foot of the Jacques Cartier bridge. The party promises DJ sets from Dolce Teoria (aka Massyl) & dull, Daura Lee and Stephen Beaupré. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 5 p.m.–midnight, free

Head to Cagibi for a special EP release from the Collective, a new collaboration between CJLO and community members intended to highlight mental health issues and celebrate the abilities of people living with mental illness. The event features performances from Isabelle Michaud, King Juma, Dimitri and HYRE. 5490 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5

DJ Awwful hosts I Don’t Know Her: A Diva Dance Party at le Ritz, a celebration of singers with great voices, powerful songs and “the Attitude.” 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m., $10/PWYC

