Friday, July 21

Check out a Summer Artisan Market at Mile End’s Espace POP, featuring a handful of jewellery, cosmetics and art vendors all weekend. 5587 Parc, 4:30–10 p.m. today, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday

The Montreal Underground Art Collective hosts their second neighbourhood art crawl, La Nuit de l’Art, where 15 different artists across a variety of mediums will be showing their works in four neighbourhood apartments, open-house style. Guests can wander from one venue to the next throughout the evening in a friendly and relaxed environment. Various secret Plateau locations, 7–11 p.m., $12

The homegrown talent is strong at this year’s edition of Just for Laughs, with performances tonight from The Ladies & Gentlemen Comedy Show featuring recent Toronto transplants Daniel Carin and Chris Sandiford at Montreal Improv (3697 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $23.48) plus sketch comedy extraordinaire at the opening night of The Sketch Republic at the MainLine Theatre featuring sketch troupes Hot Raw Fire, Cousins and Toronto pals Tallboyz II Men (3997 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $23.48, continues Saturday).

Local experimental hip hop act Héliodrome plays le Ste-Cath, bringing their blend of rap, jazz and spoken word to the bistro (where, it should be noted, you have to buy food to buy booze). 4264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., free entry

In conjunction with Just for Laughs and in collaboration with Under Pressure Festival, the festival zone outdoor Melting Pot Block Party hosts a free dance party with a big headliner tonight: early New York hip hop pioneer DJ Grandmaster Flash, with local support from DJ Short Cut. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 10 p.m., free

Never Apart teams up with All Good to throw a party on the St-Hubert Plaza featuring DJ Bradley Zero (Rhythm Section International) plus local All Good crew members Gene Tellem and Kris Guilty. 6821 St-Hubert, 11 p.m., $10

