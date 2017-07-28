Friday, July 28

Jane Krakowski

Evenko and Greenland’s new outdoor music festival 77 Montreal features a range of punk rock bands, exhibitions, movies and more. Parc Jean-Drapeau 2017 (1 Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Île Notre-Dame), 1 p.m., $65.75

It’s a huge night at Just for Laughs, with gala performances from Jane Krakowski (175 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $34.38–$101.83) and Sugar Sammy (175 Ste-Catherine W., 9:45 p.m., $54.01–$121.01) plus headlining shows from Judd Apatow (175 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $24.77), Trevor Noah (175 Ste-Catherine W., $43.27–72.74), Ryan Hamilton (175 Ste-Catherine W., 8:30 p.m., $26.48), DeAnne Smith (3700 St-Dominique, 8:30 p.m., $23.48) and lots more.

Check out NYC-based post-punk/indie rock/art collective Dead Leaf Echo at Brasserie Beaubien, with Toronto indie/shoegaze openers Yi. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/$13

Head to la Sala Rossa for the launch of local electronic pop outfit Raveen’s lush new album Always (featuring a live string quartet!), with openers Pony Girl (Ottawa) and Slight, plus DJs Gayance and anabasine. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$8

You’ll want to show up early for tonight’s special listening party of Arcade Fire’s brand-new album Everything Now at Ti-Agrikol, followed by a dance party with DJs Windows 98 and Pierre Kwenders. 1840 Amherst, 10 p.m., price unlisted