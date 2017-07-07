Friday, July 7

Rouge. Photo by Ludovick Martin.

The Latin Quarter is home to this year’s edition of Montréal Complètement Cirque, and you can catch four different free circus performances throughout the day today at Jardins Gamelin (corner Berri and Ste-Catherine), including Spin it up by acrobat Cory Marsh (12:15 p.m.), German-French duo Julius et Cesar (5:30 p.m.), À la plage! By hula-hoop virtuoso Becky Hoops (6:15 p.m.) and the nightly performance of Rouge, featuring a full cast of high-flying acrobats (7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.)

It’s the St-Hubert Plaza’s turn to host their annual sidewalk sale, Atmosph’Air sur la plaza, with special performances today from Tracer Flare, les Deuxluxes and les Hôtesses d’Hilaire. St-Hubert from Bellechasse to Jean-Talon, performances at corner of Bélanger from 5:30 p.m., free

Tap into the electro-fied post-punk menace of Suuns, the neo-psych/prog-rock of Chocolat and the indie pop finesse of Peter Peter at a free outdoor show — not at the Jazz Fest downtown but at indie music series Festival Diapason in Laval. 13 Hotte (Laval), 7–11 p.m., free

Get ready for a hipster dance party as local electronic-music alchemist Doldrums launches his new record Esc with openers Absolutely Free, Petra Glynt and Devo B. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 9:30 p.m., $7/$10

Electronic music fest Ancient Future teams up with Artgang to throw a party tonight headlined by Awesome Tapes From Africa (Brian Shimkovitz) with support from DJs Andy Williams (The Goods) and Gayance. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $18

Check out the Jazz Fest edition of trilingual event MTL Pachangón, a reggae cumbia dance party that promises to be a banger. Groove Nation (410 Rachel E.), 10 p.m., free before 11 p.m./$5

