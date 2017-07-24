Lorde, Melodrama (Lava/Republic)

Pure Heroine was certainly an inspiring moment for music. A 16-year-old New Zealander took over the world singing about wealth and consumption with freaky backing vocals and a general alternative aura. Singing over chugging guitars, pounding drums and fun synthhorn lines, Lorde’s Melodrama is her unabashed pop anthem record in all the right ways. Her choruses are powerful as ever, perfectly capturing relatable emotional strife, with those backing vocals appearing here and there over a much more lush, orchestral landscape. Lorde took a while to come back, but the last four years have been all growth, and her empire is just beginning.

9/10

Trial Track: “Supercut”