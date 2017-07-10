Monday, July 10

Thelma & Louise

Roaming artist-run centre Dare-Dare presents five days of choreographed public interventions at their current location adjacent to the Atwater Market, courtesy of John Boyle-Singfield in collaboration with performance artists Adriana Disman, Anastasia Ferguson, Steven Girard, Francisco Gonzales Rosas, Manoushka Larouche, Fanny Latreille, Helena Martin Franco and Victoria Stanton. Seven performances per day will be taking place today through Saturday. Corner Atwater and Greene, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., free

Head to Bar le Ritz PDB with your best gal to see a screening of Ridley Scott’s 1991 outlaw road movie Thelma & Louise starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis as a pair of bff’s on the run from cops and trash men after a girl’s night out takes a dark turn. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7:30 p.m., $5

Be a part of a high-energy audience in a music video by local funk-psych outfit Stroboscopica — whose sound is inspired by ’60s and ’70s B-movie soundtracks — shooting tonight at Divan Orange. 4234 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free

Cinéma sous les étoiles presents French documentary Demain l’usine, a 2016 film by Clara Teper about a co-op’s strike against their former employer, the multinational corporation Unilever. Both the feature and the opening short, Québécois director Alexandre Rufin’s Engrenage, will be presented with English subtitles. Parc des Faubourgs (de Lorimier and Ontario), 9:15 p.m., free

