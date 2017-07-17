Monday, July 17

Village People, 2.0

As part of the MTL375 celebrations, 50 troupes of international and local street performers are roaming the Latin Quarter with whimsical and unexpected interventions and interactions under the collective moniker À nous la rue, including giant birds, floating snakes, eyeball orchestras, aquamen, luminous living spheres, theatrical and dance performances and lots more, every night of the week until July 30. St-Denis between Ontario and de Maisonneuve, 5–11 p.m. nightly

Open-minded Queen fans have been assembling in concert halls around the world to witness the British legends’ collaboration with singer Adam Lambert. Filling in for Freddie Mercury is an unenviable job, but Lambert has proven to the up for the challenge. Gauge his pipes and charisma for yourself tonight, when the band plays the Bell Centre. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m., $62.50–$197

By sheer coincidence, another re-formed troupe of 1970s gay icons, The Village People (built around sole original member and songwriter Victor Willis) are also in town tonight, giving a free outdoor show at the Just For Laughs Vidéotron stage. Jeanne-Mance between de Maisonneuve and Ste-Catherine, 9:15 p.m., free

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and producer Oliver Kald makes addictive “glo-fi” tracks as Bellows. He’s headlining at la Vitrola tonight, with openers Big Ups from NYC, Montreal’s Common Holly and Saint John’s Stegosaurus. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$14

Check out a documentary about anti-fascist movements overseas in the Swedish documentary Les Antifascistes, screening outdoors in Swedish and Greek with French subtitles. Stick around to see members of Montreal’s own militant organizations engage in a post-screening discussion. Parc des Faubourg (de Lorimier and Ontario E.), 9:10 p.m., free

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.