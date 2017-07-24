Monday, July 24

Miel Montreal

Honey bee helpers Miel Montreal and food education org Talk With Your Mouth Full are teaming up to present a series of 5 Monday evening workshops on the honey bee and urban agriculture, starting tonight with the seminar The Little Bee, where participants will learn all the buzz about these little pollinators and how they live in the city. 6750 Esplanade, #102, 6 p.m., $15/$10 students

Province-wide mixology competition Kocktail Kombat arrives in Montreal tonight at Little Italy’s new Snowbird Tiki Bar, where 8 local bartenders from Le Garde-Manger, La Distillerie, Taverne Cobra, biiru and more will be whipping up their best cocktails for the chance to compete for the provincial championship later this year. 6714 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

La Grosse Semaine music fest gets rolling at le Belmont with an all-female line-up of hip hop artists: OneNessa, DJ Killa-Jewel, Sereni-T, MCM and Sarahmée. 4483 St-Laurent, doors 8 p.m., $10

Tokyo’s ONE OK ROCK, who recently released their eighth album (Ambitions), come to town to play the Corona Theatre with openers Set It Off and Palisades. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m., $38/$43

Outdoor screening series Cinéma sous les étoiles presents Angry Inuk. Parc des Faubourgs de Lorimier & Ontario, 9 p.m., free

