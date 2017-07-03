Monday, July 3

Jesse Mac Cormac

It’s another holiday Monday, meaning banks, government offices and other services are taking the day off (see a list of what’s open and closed here), but it could be a good day to check out the Biodome, Botanical Garden or Planetarium – see the hours at the link above and more details here.

KickDrum’s summer backyard concert series continues at Plateau laundromat & café Blanc de Blanc this evening with sets from Adhoc, Maestro Omaleya and Claire Ridgely. 248 Villeneuve W., 7 p.m., $7/PWYC

Tonight at the Jazz Fest, local folk artist and critics’ pet Jesse Mac Cormack performs music by blues king Muddy Waters at Place des Arts’s Cinquième Salle (175 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $37.75) while prog legends King Crimson play next door at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (7:30 p.m., $93.75–$210.25).

The Fantasia film festival’s Marc Lamothe, aka DJ XL5, presents the Mondo Superhero edition of his signature Zappin’ Party montage, a fast-paced romp through fun, kitschy and crazy international film. This screening is part of the lead-up to Fantasia (July 13–Aug. 2), as well as SAT’s Cinéma urbain à la belle étoile programming, which runs till Aug. 24. Place de la Paix (south of 1201 St-Laurent) or Taverne Midway (1219 St-Laurent) if it’s raining, 9 p.m., free

