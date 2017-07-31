Monday, July 31

A Ghost Story

The St-Hubert Plaza welcomes a new cocktail lounge called Idole in the cavernous stone-arched room that once held Zoobizarre and later CFC and Felix. The space officially reopens tonight with a launch party showcasing a menu of cocktails with names like Vesper and Sex in an environment inspired by cults, religious iconography and Lynchian mystery. 6388 St-Hubert, 5 p.m. till late, free

Cinéma du Parc presents an advance screening of David Lowery’s A Ghost Story, starring Casey Affleck as the deceased, who haunts his wife (Rooney Mara) and becomes increasingly unmoored from time and space and embarks on a cosmic journey. 3575 Parc, 6:30 p.m., $13.50

On this last day of Just for Laughs, check out the festival’s roast of our fair city (and nod to its anniversary celebration), Montreal An Intervention Gala. Comics include Jimmy Carr,Rachid Badouri and DeAnne Smith, presented by the likes of Jay Baruchel and Max Pacioretty. Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (175 Ste-Catherine W.), 7 p.m., $34.38–$101.83

The SAT’s outdoor screening series Cinéma Urbain offers up a 30th anniversary screening of Mel Brooks’s Star Wars send-up Spaceballs, starring Bill Pullman, John Candy and Rick Moranis as Lord Dark Helmet. Take note that the screening will be in French with no subtitles. Peace Park (1201 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., free

