July 4, 2017
News

PHOTOS: Moving Day brings chaos to the streets of Montreal

By

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterPin on PinterestShare on Google+

IMG_3155
This is the garbage of our lives. Photos by Lisa Sproull and Cindy Lopez

A rainy Canada Day turned Montreal’s Moving Day into Moving Weekend, though many nomadic locals stuck to the July 1st tradition and toughed out the elements.

Below is our annual documentation of the disregarded remnants of people’s lives that traditionally litter the city streets after a move, taken in Rosemont, the Plateau, Parc Ex and Petite Patrie:

  • image 20170701_151615-jpg
  • image 20170701_151918-jpg
  • image 20170701_152015-jpg
  • image 20170701_152053-jpg
  • image 20170701_152421-jpg
  • image 20170701_152449-jpg
  • image 20170701_153120-jpg
  • image 20170701_153747-jpg
  • image 20170701_153757-jpg
  • image 20170701_154514-jpg
  • image 20170701_154613-jpg
  • image 20170702_110757-jpg
  • image 20170702_201232-jpg
  • image img_2511-jpg
  • image img_2513-jpg
  • image img_2517-jpg
  • image img_2522-jpg
  • image img_2523-jpg
  • image img_2548-jpg
  • image img_2551-jpg
  • image img_2553-jpg
  • image img_2555-jpg
  • image img_2557-jpg
  • image img_2563-jpg
  • image img_2564-jpg
  • image img_2567-jpg
  • image img_2568-jpg
  • image img_2574-jpg
  • image img_2575-jpg
  • image img_2578-jpg
  • image img_3123-jpg
  • image img_3124-jpg
  • image img_3125-jpg
  • image img_3127-jpg
  • image img_3134-jpg
  • image img_3136-jpg
  • image img_3141-jpg
  • image img_3142-jpg
  • image img_3143-jpg
  • image img_3145-jpg
  • image img_3147-jpg
  • image img_3155-jpg
  • image img_3156-jpg
  • image img_3157-jpg
  • image img_3160-jpg
  • image img_3161-jpg
  • image img_3167-jpg
  • image img_3173-jpg
  • image img_3174-jpg
  • image img_3175-jpg
  • image img_3178-jpg
  • image img_3180-jpg
  • image img_3181-jpg
  • image img_3182-jpg
  • image img_3183-jpg
  • image img_3185-jpg
  • image img_3188-jpg

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterPin on PinterestShare on Google+

No Replies to "PHOTOS: Moving Day brings chaos to the streets of Montreal"