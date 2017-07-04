PHOTOS: Moving Day brings chaos to the streets of Montreal



This is the garbage of our lives. Photos by Lisa Sproull and Cindy Lopez

A rainy Canada Day turned Montreal’s Moving Day into Moving Weekend, though many nomadic locals stuck to the July 1st tradition and toughed out the elements.

Below is our annual documentation of the disregarded remnants of people’s lives that traditionally litter the city streets after a move, taken in Rosemont, the Plateau, Parc Ex and Petite Patrie: