9 shows that’ll beat the tar off any free Jazz Fest gig

Summer is indeed in full swing and with it a plethora of parks, terrasses and free festival stages, not to mention that rad camping spots are only a quick drive away. But fuck that. All of that shit is as overrated as Arcade Fire, and if you don’t believe me you can ride your Bixi bike out of my life while I saddle up to the bar.

If you want to sit shoulder to shoulder with me, here’s nine gigs that will beat the tar off of any free Jazz Fest gig.

Thursday: If you are missing the days when the punk-fuelled riff-outs of the early oughts ruled the roost, you are to required to wear your sunglasses at night at Divan Orange for Dangereens, Sinkin’ Feelings and Vincent’s Price (of Death). 4234 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., price unlisted

Friday: For a night of seething pure black metal that is guaranteed to be pepper-spray-free, you can march down to Piranha Bar for Dépérir, one of my favourite bands in the city, Spectral Wound (ex-Ensorcelor), and Verglas Sanglant. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $15 (includes CD)

Fans of expert pedal-pushing shoegaze will want to show up Casa when ex-Besnard Lakes’ new jammer Traces open up the night for Smokes, Holy Data and Billy Moon. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7.50 advance/$10 door

The first ever meeting of the raddest-named bands in the city is happening at Turbo Haus when Gblnshrk, Rad Mom, Pussy Stench and Guitarfire100 slap each other on the back. Rumour has it the bands may also play music on this monumental meeting of wordsmiths. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9:30 p.m., $10

For a night of experimental electronic and post-punk, you can go see Doldrums, Absolutely Free, Petra Glynt and Devo B. at le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $7 advance/$10 door

Saturday: If you dig amazing songwriting with an Americana twang, you can help celebrate Broken Muse’s debut record launch at Petit Campus. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8:30 p.m., $10/$15 (with CD)

Turbo Haus hits the middle ground of their deadly three-night run with Calgary’s Fall City Fall, Hopeless Youth, Juno and Sedge. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $12

Sunday: Turbo Haüs puts the boot into the weekend with Laval, Horseburner, Cavern and Caustic Casanova. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $10

Wednesday: Cool Fest — arguably the Montreal festival with the most heart — strides into its 10th edition and starts their multi-night stint at Casa with Excalibur, Mlodrs, the Hammer’s Man Made Hill and Pascal Project. This show is an early one, beginning at 8 p.m. and over by midnight. Also keep yer peeps peeled here next week for more Cool Fest gigs. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., PWYC ($10 suggested)

Current Obsession: P.I.L., First Issue (expanded)

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com