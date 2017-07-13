Stonking riffs, O.G. punk rock and other musical gems

Check it: one of the longest running grassroots DIY fests bid us adieu this week, California’s first wave punks play an ultra-rare Montreal show and one of the most creative minds to ever wrestle a Jazzmaster with a drum stick makes an appearance.

Thursday: Easily one of the hardest working bands in the city, Dany Laj and the Looks lay down their glimmering power pop at the newly expanded L’Escogriffe with the hefty support of Dangereens, Half Measures and Reid Blakely. Thank me later. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $8

For a night of blues-tinged garage, make tracks to Atomic Café to catch Mr. Airplane Man and Gravel Route. 3606 Ontario E., 8 p.m., price unlisted

The lovely people from Distorsion Psych Fest are presenting a gig that will get yer skull a-tinglin’ with Darsombra, Pachyderm and Eliza at Casa. 4871 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

Although my big pick falls at the end of the Hammer of the Mods week, second banana goes to 70s So Cal band Urinals, who wrote O.G. punk classic Ack Ack Ack. This rare appearance, at La Vitrola with No Negative and Security, will turn your brain into a lump of guacamole. Indeed! 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15

The grassroots Cool Fest winds down their 10th edition and promises delight and wonder with Framboos, Andre Charles Theriault and NYC’s Steve Jr. at Casa. 4871 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $10/PWYC

Friday: Remember the stonking riffs of the early oughts, when albums like Kyuss’ Blues For The Red Sun inspired a new legion of stoner knuckle draggers to emerge from their basements? If you are thinking of smoking some bad banana peels and reliving those days, show up to Turbo Haus to catch the Atomic Bitchwax with heavy hitters the Mirror Queen, White Nails and Mhedved. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 7:30 p.m., $15 advance/$20 door

Saturday: Turbo Haus keeps it heavy with After the Fall, Mobina Galore, Bucky Harris and Gutser. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8:30 p.m., $10 advance/$13 door

If you missed Montreal’s ultimate Ramones tribute band Raymonds at Le Rockette a couple o’ weeks back, you can get a second chance at bat to beat on the brat at Barfly. 4062A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5

Sunday: Casa is the place for any self-respecting punker to be on the Sabbath, starting with an early matinee show at 3 p.m. ($5-10/PWYC) with Tortures Skull, Odd, Total Bliss and Sek. Afterwards you can stick around for Sacred Bones’ duders Institute with Faze, Grosser and Beep Test. If you don’t make both of these shows you are a poseur, so you might as well turn in your Chuck Taylors now. 4871 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Tuesday: This week’s big pick goes to no-wave magnate, Jazzmaster violator and talking head of early New York music documentaries Thurston Moore who plays at Sala. If his last stop at Sala is any indication of what to expect, this will be a humdinger of a gig. Still not convinced? One of our greatest treasures Jessica Moss gives Mr. Moore a run for his money in the sweat act slot. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $23 advance/$25 door

Current obsession: Fleetwood Mac, Rumors

