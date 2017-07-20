Psych lords, metalheads, Slut Island and punk rock

The fests keep on happening this week including one with golden intentions that’s definitely deserving of your attention, beginning tonight (but I’ve highlighted their Saturday show). Also, for those old crusties that are humping the couch in anticipation of the ’77 Montreal punk fest next week, you might want to lace up your boots and snap those braces on early for the big punk gig, also happening on Saturday night.

Thursday: For those of you who like their punk rock peppered with a good couple of breakdowns, you can high-tail it to Turbo Haus to catch ex-Integrity’s new jamz Unreal City with hardcore help from Argument and guests. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $10

Friday: The fine peeps at Analogue Addiction dig a little close to home when they host local psych lords Adam Strangler with Void Republic and Spells of Vertigo at their home away from home, l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Saturday: Things remain in the Montreal spirit with the Slut Island fest happening at le Ritz. Tonight you can catch J. Ellise Barbara’s Black Space, Trnsgndr/VHS, Marcelline and Cousins Party with Haram, Debbie Friday and Nino Brown. Those searching for a safe space to get their groove on, this is it. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

If you’ve been missing the Ramones tribute happening around town recently, you can get another chance to get it on with some tunes from Queens’ finest bruthas — courtesy of the Raymonds — at God’s favourite swill joint, Barfly. 4062 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5

Probably the biggest gig this week — and certainly a must for people who are planning to go to the ’77 Montreal punk fest next week — would be the legendary Oi band Cockney Rejects, who will demand you swing pints while caterwauling “Oi, Oi, Oi” at Foufs (duh) with the Prowlers, the Brass and Parasytes. Oi, that’s yer lot. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $29.42

After the Cockney Rejects show, head around the corner to Katacombes for the afterparty with Hub City Stompers and King Cans. 1635 St-Laurent, 12 a.m., $8 advance/$10 door

Sunday: Although I did walk out of a Spoon show at Club Soda out of sheer boredom despite worshipping their Gimme Fiction record, perhaps your miles will vary when they play at Metropolis with Canada’s answer to perfect pop, the New Pornographers, opening. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $43.75

Monday: Metropolis will be completely scrubbed of all residual indie rock from the Spoon show when heavy metal heroes Lamb of God bludgeon away at the same venue. I’m betting on a lot of Metallica tour shirts being worn here. If you’re as meh on Lamb of God as I am, you’ll definitely want to show up for the openers, who will certainly give the headliners a run for their money. Check it: Behemoth and one of Montreal’s greatest gifts to the world of tech metal, Cryptopsy. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $59.75

If you dig the new wave thump of the Aquabats, you already know they’re playing at Théâtre Fairmount, but what you might not know is that the opening act is Reggie and the Full Effect, with the one and only CJ Ramone pulling the sweat act duty. I wonder if the Raymonds will be there. 5240 Parc, 6 p.m., $25 advance/$27 door/$145 V.I.P.

Tuesday: For anybody who remembers Lookout Records, Green Day, Dead Kennedys, Winston Smith, Operation Ivy, Maxiumum RnR and Gilman Street, you should definitely check out the doc Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk at le Ritz. I will miss this, so if there is any footage of Crime, the Nuns or Flipper, please don’t tell me as it will ruin my summer. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7p.m., $12-$14

Finally, if post-rock cinematic sounds are your jamz, you can catch locals Room Control with Everyone Dies in the End and Herskin at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Current Obsession: Zombi, Spirit Animal

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com