Montreal gets a punk festival

To say that Montreal is feeling festive in the summer would be putting it lightly. Almost every week during the summer months there is at least one music festival happening just before things are capped off with POP Montreal and M for Montreal in the fall. Every week, though, punk rockers stomp their ill-fitting surplus army boots in the dirt demanding a festival of their own.

Well fear not young Sidney as this Friday will host a festival that is completely mosh-friendly and completely sans college girls dressed in Indian garb. Now you would think that this crusty ol’ punk would name this fest my big pick of the week, but you would be wrong ol’ bean as one of the heaviest bands of all time are paying our fair burg a visit at the end of the weekend. Read on and find out what I’m blowin’ smoke about.

Thursday: If you haven’t figured out the festival I’m talking aboot in my intro, it’s the 77 Montreal punk fest happening on Friday but if you want to get your punk on early, you can make tracks to Turbo Haüs to catch the official opening party with Jesus Horse, F.I.T.S., Nushu and Offset. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10

If the punk rawk thing just isn’t your bag and you feel like taking your cardigan out of mothballs you can cross your arms at the indie rock gig at l’Esco with Hoan, You’ll Never Get to Heaven and Veranda Liv. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $7/$10

Friday: Of course the big gig is 77 Montreal at Jean-Drapeau and despite a line-up that doesn’t offer much to this curmudgeon, the inclusion of L.A. punk legends and one of my all time faves X makes this mandatory. Show up extra early for locals Pale Lips, who start the fest, and a couple of hours later you can catch MTL h.c. legends Genetic Control. Outside of that, just try and find some shade. Ile Notre-Dame, 12-11 p.m., $60

If you haven’t had your punk fill from 77, you can catch the official afterparty at Piranha with Ripcordz and local skate punks Boids. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 11 p.m., $7/$9

My psych rock band USA Out of Vietnam are playing an unlikely skate-friendly gig to benefit the construction of the P45 skate park at Divan Orange with les Bagnards and Rodney the Walrus. 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

People who are excited about my big pick of the week on Sunday might want to grease their heaviosity wheels at Foufounes to catch Make Them Suffer, Enterprise Earth, Spite, Lost Creation and Pulse. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $18/$20

If you’re in the mood for low-frequency drones that clash with industrial wallop, you can head to Casa to catch Buffalo’s Cages with Nyon, Crisis Actor and Eliza Kaviton. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5/$10 sliding scale/PWYC

Saturday: In more punk rawk gig news, you can also catch youthofnausea’s inaugural Chaos à Hochelaga night at Atomic Café with Halifax’s Outcry with Oppression and Ninos Rata. 3606 Ontario E., 9 p.m., $5/$10 sliding scale

The gig listed above might be a good alterative if you didn’t grip tix for D.R.I., Punch Drunk, Demence, Soothsayer and Extinction A.D. at Foufs as this gig is well sold out.

A local gig that is sure to be all asses and elbows is Ought at Sala with Un Blonde and Rose Bush. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $12/$15

Sunday: My easy choice for the big gig of the week is happening at l’Esco, where you can witness the misanthropic bludgeoning of Today Is the Day, who are celebrating the 20th year anniversary of the release of one of the heaviest records ever made: Temple of the Morning Star. Making this even better are openers Kayo Dot, whose experimental vibe should complement Today is the Day nicely. Opening is In the Name of Havoc, with me behind the wheels of steel blasting metal all night. This has a 9 p.m. start, so don’t be tardy. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $20/$23

Monday: The fine peeps behind Analogue Addiction keeps your summer sizzling at l’Esco with Teenanger, Priors, Disposer and Sweet Dave ATSG. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Current Obsession: Today Is the Day, Sadness Will Prevail

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com