Montreal is approaching peak tourism, which means it’s high season for hundreds of hotels all over town. The city of festivals has accommodations for all tastes, among them hotels that aim to satiate art lovers.

In participation with Expedia.ca, Cult MTL has assembled a list of Montreal’s top 6 most artsy hotels:

Ritz Carlton

Established in 1912, the Ritz is one of the oldest hotels in town, and certainly the ritziest. The five-star downtown hotel houses one of Montreal’s top restaurants, Maison Boulud, as well as the beautiful Palm Court, where guests, other tourists and locals alike assemble for high tea, and for cocktails from the Dom Perignon bar. The Ritz is also a stone’s throw from upscale shopping destinations like Holt Renfrew and Tiffany, as well as the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

L’Hotel

Not only is the four-star l’Hotel located in art-rich Old Montreal — the hub of the city’s tourist attractions, from the Old Port, lined with shops, bars and restaurants, to a plethora of galleries and architectural wonders — but it’s practically a gallery in itself, decorated with the owner’s personal collection of paintings and sculptures. Much of the work can be viewed over cocktails at the cozy and colourful lobby bar.

Hotel St-James

Housed in a building erected in 1870, the five-star St-James is a go-to for visiting celebrities like Madonna, and it’s no wonder: amenities such as the deluxe Xo le Restaurant and XO le Lounge have your dining and nightlife needs covered, while the in-house spa provides myriad relaxation options. With design steeped in old-school European elegance and avant-garde flair, the St-James is easy on the eyes, too.

Loews Hotel Vogue

Located in the heart of downtown Montreal, the 4.5-star Loews Hotel Vogue is walking distance to multiple tourist attractions include the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the McGill University campus and football stadium and the Bell Centre arena. Within its walls, the beautiful Parisian bistro la Societé appeals to tourists and locals alike with its 1920s stylings and delicious bites and cocktails, while the Lux lobby bar attracts those with a penchant for modern design.

St-Paul Hotel

Established in 2001, Montreal’s first boutique hotel — the four-star Hotel St-Paul — was integrated into a historic Old Montreal Beaux Arts (fine arts) building, retaining the 19th century exterior and bearing modern design work by Borrallo Interiors, who Ana Borrallo personally sources the items sold in the hotel’s Ana Coco design boutique. Art adorns the walls of St-Paul’s breakfast lounge, which is complemented in the dining department by popular 5à7 and dinner spot Hambar.

Hotel William Gray

Though it was established as recently as 2016, the four-star William Gray Hotel is made up of two 18th century buildings joined by a new glass tower that houses most of the suites. Local art is the focus of the trendy hotel’s decor, while built-in second locations of Café Olimpico and Off the Hook boutique bring a taste of the city’s hipster and hip hop vibes to the old town. In-house restaurant and bar Maggie Oakes is an upmarket grill that opens up on Place Jacques Cartier, while the hotel’s rooftop terrace offers an alternative food and drink menu as well as a gorgeous view.