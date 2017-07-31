July 31, 2017
Music | News

PHOTOS: The inaugural edition of the 77 Montreal punk fest

By

24)DropkickMurphys

Dropkick Murphys. Photos by Cindy Lopez

The inaugural edition of Evenko and Greenland’s 77 Montreal music festival brought multiple generations of punks to Parc Jean-Drapeau on Friday, July 28. Stay tuned for our full report, but check out our photo gallery — featuring headliners Dropkick Murphys and Rancid as well as X, the Vandals, Bouncing Souls and Madball, along with the crowds and the temporary 2017 festival site on Île Notre-Dame (where Osheaga and Île Soniq will take place in the coming weeks) here:

