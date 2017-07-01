Saturday, July 1

Mundy’s Bay

Rain, thunder and lightning are almost certainly coming this morning and afternoon (so godspeed to you if you’re moving today) but just in case you’re set on attending Montreal’s Canada Day activities in the Old Port, here’s what’s up.

If national pride isn’t your bag, you may be interested in the new documentary Quebec My Country Mon Pays — read all about it here. Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc), various times, $12.50

Montreal band Misc take part in the Jazz Fest’s new cover-show series RE:creation, devoting tonight’s set to the music of British balladeer/producer James Blake. Place des Arts, Cinquième Salle (175 Ste-Catherine W.), 7 p.m., $37.25

Off the festival circuit, local post-punk/dark wave-oriented band Mundy’s Bay launch a record at Casa, with openers Pottery, Palissade and Glace. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8/$10

Techno DJ Squarepusher has put together a jazz fusion band called Shobaleader One, and tonight they’re bringing their original material and Squarepusher covers to Club Soda as part of the Jazz Fest. 1225 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $35.25–$37.25

If you’re up and in the mood to dance after 2 a.m., Stereo Nightclub is hosting the Martinez Brothers — the brother house-DJ/producer duo from the Bronx known for their Ibiza residencies — with local opener Jay London. 858 Ste-Catherine E., 2–10 a.m., $35

