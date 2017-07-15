Saturday, July 15

Kae Sun

Petite-Patrie gallery Art Mûr’s annual exhibition of the best student work from universities across Canada in a variety of disciplines, Fresh Paint / New Construction, opens with a vernissage this afternoon along with the solo show Places by painter Christine Nobel. 5826 St-Hubert, 3–5 p.m., free

Check out Outremont’s new outdoor venue at the launch party for Mont Réel, an ephemeral public space developed in partnership with the Goethe Institut and the Université de Montréal at the future site of the school’s new campus. The site will host film screenings, a huge urban garden, DJs, a snack bar, screenprinting facilities and other activities and workshops all summer long. This evening’s program include a picnic, sound installations by Jen Reimer and Max Stein and lots more. 6574 Durocher, 5–9 p.m., free

Hopefully the rain clears up in time for an outdoor show tonight in Verdun: the first edition of OK LÁ, presented by Heavy Trip and Constellation Records, promises sets by Radwan Ghazi Moumneh (Jerusalem in My Heart), Jessica Moss (with film projections by Charles André Coderre), Ben Shemie (the frontman from Suuns) and David Fortin/Planet Sauvage. 4000 Éthel (on the roof), 7–10 p.m., free

Montreal poppers Look Vibrant kick off a cross-country tour with a hometown show at the recently expanded l’Escogriffe with support from New York’s the Roofer’s Union, Victoria’s Bridal Party and fellow locals Saxsyndrum. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12/$9 in advance

Montreal’s Kae Sun brings his blend of R&B, hip hop. pop and rocksteady to la Sala Rossa as part of Nuits d’Afrique. (The festival continues through July 23 at various venues.) 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

