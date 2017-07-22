Saturday, July 22

Trnsgndr/VHS

The team behind Rosemont’s Bazar Vintage Montreal decamp to Verdun this weekend for Les Rendez-Vous Vintage in the heart of Verdun’s Promenade Wellington. Vintage and antique vendors will be offering plenty of decor, small furniture, clothing, accessories, jewelry and lots more. Corner Wellington & de l’Église, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free, continues Sunday

Two weeks ahead of the three-day throwdown at Parc Jean-Drapeau, the Osheaga Block Party is bringing a little musical fun in the sun to the Van Horne overpass party space. The music line-up includes DJ Premier & the Badder Band, Poirier Migration System, FIGxFALZ, the Voyage Funktastique crew and Killa Jewel. Look here for more details about the music, food and art components of the event. Van Horne & Rosemont, 3–10:30 p.m., free

Ellise Barbara’s Black Space and the semi-regular Cousins party are back and in tandem as part of the Slut Island music festival, with performers Marcelline and Trnsgndr/VHS — as selected by musician J. Ellise Barbara — and DJs Haram, Debby Friday and Nino Brown keeping things going till closing time. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

The local laughs keep on coming at Just for Laughs, with a one-night only performance tonight of Keith Waterfield and Leighland Beckman’s confessional Life Lessons, in which a number of special guests, bolstered by a bit of liquid courage, share their most depressing and embarrassing stories in hopes that their hosts’ sage (and humorous) advice will turn their luck around. MainLine Theatre (3997 St-Laurent), 10:30 p.m., $23.48

Prolific Belgian producer and DJ Innershades plays Datcha along with M. Bootyspoon, who’ll be dishing out ghetto tech & brash tracks. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.