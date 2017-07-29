Saturday, July 29

Formula E

The inaugural edition of the Formula E electric-car racing weekend gets going today, winding its way through the city with a pair of practices and a qualifying race ahead of the big race tomorrow. See the Montreal Eprix details here. Berri & de la Gauchetière/René Lévesque & Papineau/St-Antoine & Berri, $45/$81 seat/$131.50 premium seat

Alexandraplatz hosts a special disco edition of their outdoor night market, dubbed the Discoplatz Block Party, featuring local artisans, food trucks and a dance-worthy line-up of DJs including J. Ellise Barbara, OJPB and Bowly. 6371 Esplanade, 2–11 p.m., free

Cult MTL is getting in on the action at Marché des Possibles tonight, screening the best Montreal Music Videos of the summer at 9 p.m. But that’s just part of the program at the Mile End outdoor event space — there’ll be DJ sets, short film screenings and loads of vendors selling everything from jewellery and bodycare products to food and drink to art and tchotchkes. See the whole weekend program here. 5635 St-Dominique, 4 p.m., free

Montreal’s 375th-related street performer festival À Nous la Rue closes with a magical performance of acrobatic angels performing a airborne ballet on a cloud of white feathers at tonight’s Place des Anges on the parterre of the Quartier des Spectacles, followed by a dance party headlined by DJ A-Trak. Corner of St-Urbain and de Maisonneuve, 9:45 p.m., free

Montreal indie darlings Ought (who will be heading out on tour with Waxahatchee later this fall) are headlining a late show at la Sala Rossa with support from Un Blonde and Rose Bush. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $15/$12 in advance

If block parties and fireworks displays aren’t your thing, check out an indoor party at Newspeak with Tommy Kruise, spinning with his buds Laurence Matte and Neddstar. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5/$10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.