Saturday, July 8

Over 150 teams from Quebec, Ontario, the Maritimes and the States will be competing in the Montreal Dragon Boat Challenge, an official qualifying round for the Canadian Championship. Parc Jean-Drapeau Olympic Bassin, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. daily

Need a new-to-you bike at a fair price? Verdun bike shop Atelier Wellington is hosting a weekend-long Used Bike Fair, where you can buy (or sell) second-hand bikes that have been looked over by a mechanic who will help to set a fair price and will be on hand to consult with you about your best fit bike. All types of rides will be available from road bikes to mountain bikes to cruisers. 4136 Wellington, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry, continues through Sunday

It’s day 2 of Montreal Comiccon! This year’s guest celebs — who will be on hand for autographs and photos (for a price) as well as panel discussions — include Patrick Stewart, David Tennant, Jay Baruchel, John Rhys-Davies, John Cusack and Nathan Fillion. Check our site tomorrow for our annual cosplay photo gallery from days one and two. Palais des Congrès (201 Viger), 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, $55 today, $40 tomorrow

If you’re up for an outdoor daytime dance party on a Saturday, international electronic music festival All Day I Dream comes to Montreal for the …of Montreal Bleu edition. Co-hosted by Piknic Électronik and I Love Neon, the event features renowned British underground dance music scenester (and festival founder) Lee Burridge as well as Gorje Hewek & Izhevski and Oona Dahl. Parc Jean-Drapeau (Île Ste-Hélène), 3–10 p.m., $23

Renowned Montreal chef Nantha Kumar begins his summer pop-up series with a friendly takeover of Eileen’s Oceanwise Seafood Oyster Bar in NDG, where sustainable sea critters will be served. 6565 Somerled, 6–10 p.m.

The Jazz Fest climaxes with an outdoor show by hip hop/R&B sensation Anderson .Paak, who’ll have his band the Free Nationals in tow. Opening is Montreal’s own Busty & the Bass, a warm-up act worth showing up early to warm up to. TD stage (de Maisonneuve btwn Balmoral and Jeanne-Mance), 9:30 p.m., free

