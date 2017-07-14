Sessions 375 brings some uptown funk to Montreal with the Osheaga Block Party

Sessions 375, a series of four free music events marking the city’s 375th anniversary, got off to a great start last month, kicking off the Jazz Fest with a slate of beloved Montreal bands. The second edition is coming up on July 22: the Osheaga Block Party.

Giving Montrealers a taste of what the annual summer music festival is known for — musical fun under the sun and stars — Osheaga organizers are bringing the party to the renowned Van Horne Overpass (Van Horne & Rosemont), site of many supercool events over the past decade.

“Osheaga is proud to celebrate our great city’s 375th with the return of the biggest street party ever in Montreal,” says Evenko vice-president of concerts and events Nick Farkas. “All Montrealers are invited to join in the fun at the Osheaga Block Party and celebrate the festival’s world of art and music right in the heart of the city!”

Party people can expect music from DJ Premier & the Badder Band, Poirier Migration System, FIGxFALZ, Voyage Funktastique, Killa Jewel and the Fitness & Pony Clean Fresh Air Dance Crew as well as live painting by SCAN & ZEK, an Osheaga Vinyl Bar and the Festival YUL EAT Picnic Zone.

Keep an eye on cultmontreal.com in the weeks to come for information about upcoming Sessions 375 events presented by île Soniq and POP Montreal. ■