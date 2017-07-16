Sunday, July 16

Plastic Bertrand

Head to Mile End’s Marché des Possibles for a big day-long garage sale, plus yoga, live music, African dance and circus performance, food vendors and more. 5635 St-Dominique, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., free

The Fantasia festival is premiering Abu, the new documentary by Montreal-based director Arshad Khan, at the D.B. Clarke Theatre today. See more about the autobiographical Abu here. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 2 p.m., $11

Repercussion Theatre’s annual outdoor theatre series Shakespeare in the Park is travelling all over Montreal this summer with their production of Much Ado About Nothing, stopping in Jarry Park this evening for a free performance. Corner of St-Laurent & Gounod., 7 p.m., free, donations accepted

Quebec glam/punk star Xavier Caféine (et Cie) presents Belgian new wave icon Plastic Bertrand live at Place des Festival, with a warm-up set by DJ Frigid. Ste-Catherine & Jeanne Mance, 8 p.m., free

Film noir au canal screens The Maltese Falcon (with French subtitles), a quintessential classic of the genre. John Huston’s 1941 directorial debut — starring Humphrey Bogart as detective Sam Spade — is based on a novel by Dashiell Hammett, a specialist in hard-boiled crime stories. St-Patrick & Wellington, 8:40 p.m., free

