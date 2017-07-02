Sunday, July 2

Fwonte

Check out a soccer tournament for a good cause at McGill’s Percival Molson Stadium: the seventh edition of Goal MTL, featuring teams repping Montreal restaurants, bars, promoters and other companies. All funds raised via the event and their GoFundMe page are being donated to local aid groups Global Citizen, SHARE the warmth and Montreal Community Cares. 475 des Pins W., 12 p.m., free

Just a stone’s throw from the Jazz Fest zone, check out a vernissage for a pop-up art show at Anticafé featuring artworks by 10 local artists including Alex Megelas, Dariush Ramezani, Pandora Hobby, Shane Watt and more. 264 Ste-Catherine W., 4–10 p.m., free

If you missed last year’s almost-Oscar-winning musical La La Land (or you really dug it and want to see it again with a live soundtrack), you might want to check out La La Land in Concert at the Jazz Fest, where the film will be accompanied by a symphony orchestra led by Erik Ochsner. Place des Arts, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (175 Ste-Catherine W.), 7:30 p.m., $78.75-$103.75

Head to Montreal Improv for a summertime reunion of comedians Alex Brown, Nicky Fournier, D.j. Mausner, Taylor Ray and Martha Graham, presenting the improvised narrative show Silver Ladies, inspired by 80’s TV classic The Golden Girls with a special opening set from Nancy Webb and Travis Cannon. 3697 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $6

Also at the Jazz Fest tonight are two very different notable local acts: ’80s pop heroes Men Without Hats (Club Soda, 1225 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $33.25-$35.25) and hip hop artist Fwonte (Hyundai/CBC stage, Clark & de Montigny, 10 p.m., free).

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

