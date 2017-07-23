Sunday, July 23

Detail from the cover of My Best Friend’s Exorcism

Celebrate the artistry of Montreal’s women chefs at the first event in a new monthly dinner, La série des femmes chefs, with tonight’s inaugural edition taking place at Outremont’s Le Pier 66 and featuring a special collaborative 3-course meal from resident chef Dominique Dufour and guest Stefanie Audet (LOV), made with 100% local products. 361 Bernard W., 5:30 p.m., $65 includes 3-course meal plus a cocktail and glass of wine

Novelist and screenwriter Grady Hendrix (Horrorstör) is in town to launch his new book, My Best Friend’s Exorcism, care of Drawn & Quarterly and the Fantasia film fest. He’ll be in conversation with Kier-la Janisse of the Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies. 211 Bernard, 7–9 p.m., free

Austin’s Spoon bring their funkified indie rock sound to Metropolis with the great Canadian power pop collective the New Pornographers opening. That’s a pretty sweet twofer. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $43.75 all in

Film Noir au Canal screens Jean-Pierre Melville’s 1962 film Le Doulos, co-starring Jean-Pierre Belmondo (Breathless) and based on a novel by Pierre Lesou, the author behind the popular Quebec TV series Série noire. St-Patrick Square (Wellington & St-Patrick), 8:40 p.m., free

Party promoter Husa Sounds celebrates 5 years with a special edition of the weekly Sunday terrasse party Waterfront, in collaboration with Nobassnofun, When We Dip and Frontrite featuring DJs Debbie DøE, Duchesse and a special guest headliner, all taking place at St-Henri’s brand-new canalside indoor/outdoor bar Riverside. 5020 St-Ambroise, 9 p.m., price unlisted

