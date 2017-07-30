Sunday, July 30

Hans Zimmer

Soundtrack specialist Hans Zimmer — whose recent work on Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is a freakin’ masterpiece, and who’s been playing live lately at such illustrious venues as Coachella — plays the Bell Centre tonight. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $63–$133

Cult MTL readers (that’s you!) voted Battlewar Live Pro Wrestling the city’s #1 wrestling company in this year’s Best of MTL readers poll, and tonight you can see what all the fuss is about at their 46th throwdown at Foufounes Électriques featuring thrilling contests between fighters Big Magic, Kevin Dunn, Shayne Hawke, The Rambling Man Wrestling Co., Stacy Thibault, Travis Toxic and more. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $15

After the Formula E race packs up and clears out of the East End core, the Festival of Films on Art and Under Pressure present a beach screening of Jérôme Thomas’s Sky Is the Limit — a film about street art, muralism and graffiti — at the Village au Pied-du-courant, followed by a panel. The 52-minute documentary will be screened with English subtitles. 2100 Notre-Dame E., 9 p.m., free

Just For Laugh’s free outdoor programming gets funky tonight with 70’s–80’s funk and r&b legends Kool & the Gang on the Vidéotron stage (Jeanne-Mance and de Maisonneuve, 9:15 p.m., free). Show up early to check out more free performances from drag troupe House of Laureen (Ste-Catherine and Clark, 7 p.m.) and roaming performances from We’re Acting Out street performers.

Philosophical Brooklyn slowcore band Peaer performs at Brasserie Beaubien tonight with a lineup rounded out by local pop upstarts Sorry Girls, March of the Worm and Shit Whitman. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/$7 in advance

Check out a bill of female-fronted bands playing garage, psych, shoegaze and post-punk at la Sala Rossa, namely Calgary’s Crystal Eyes, Edmonton’s Marlaena Moore and Montrealers Spirit Heights and Carla Sagan. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.