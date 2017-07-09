July 9, 2017
Sunday, July 9

Photo by Nick Wons.

Note to vinyl lovers: Université de Montréal radio station CISM is selling off 1,300 records today, indie rock, punk, new wave, jazz, soundtrack, traditional québécois, hip hop and electronic 12- and 7-inch records, some of them for $1, $5 or $10. 2332 Edouard Montpetit, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Help support indie online broadcaster n10.as radio at today’s N10.AS Fun-Raiser at Jarry Park’s pool, with a BBQ, games, prizes, sweet new n10.as merch, and lots more fun in the sun. 205 Gary Carter, 11:45 a.m.–8 p.m., free

As part of the Montreal Grand Organ Festival, each Sunday evening all summer long you can take in the grand environment of the old port’s signature Notre-Dame Basilica for a concert from a different guest organist each week, with tonight’s performance focusing on English compositions as played by organist Jonathan Oldengarm. 110 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $10

Dress up and freak out at the Freak & Fabulous Pretty Monsters Ball, promising a wide range of alt entertainment, from live goth music and dark burlesque to classic sideshow stunts like snake-charming and fire-eating. Le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., $15/$20

Following a recent run as a contestant on TVA’s La Voix, Montreal’s soul sister Ms.Holmes takes the stage at Club Balattou tonight with Vancouver singer-songwriter Desirée Dawson. 4372 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

Back from a July 4th-weekend hiatus, Twin Peaks episode 9 airs tonight. Can it top the insanity of episode 8? See for yourself at Nouveau Palais, where the cable-less are gathering for weekly screenings. 281 Bernard, 10 p.m.

